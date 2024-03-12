Previous
Camouflaged, but found by berelaxed
Eastern Cottontails use camouflage:Eastern cottontails have a variety of predators. Their greyish brown fur allows them to easily camouflage and blend in with its surrounding environment. This camouflage offers protection from being spotted by a predator.


This little one was munching grass by the front doorstep when I came out with my camera. It tucked itself into the forsythia bush branches to try to elude me. My 300mm found him. I left quickly to not stress him more, but they, (there are relatives!) actually seem quite comfortable around us.


This day came in with a beautiful sunrise and warm temperatures.


All hands noticing small spring changes.
