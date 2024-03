Hunter and Me

I had a visit this morning from Hunter and my sister -in-law, Donna. In this photo, he's fascinated with a 20 something year old flip phone that I found when I was cleaning my loft studio. It still will power up, so he could press the buttons and see the numbers on the screen. A year ago, he was recovering from his hospital ordeal. You would never know it now, thank goodness.



For the Record,

This day came in like spring.



All hands adjusting to the time change.