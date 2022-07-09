Temple Doors

This morning, two of my friends and I went to the Indianapolis Temple (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints), and I remembered to bring my camera along this time to get a few photos of the beautiful building's exterior after we finished the session we attended.



However, the shot I wanted most--a dead on center view of the temple's entryway--I couldn't get because a professional photographer was taking the "first sight" photos for a couple who were getting married.



I didn't want to disturb them, especially when I saw the groom right as he turned around to see his bride--such a joyful expression on his face!--so I had to get a little creative to keep them out of my shot., and myself out of the other photographer's shots. I'm pretty happy with it, despite the light being pretty flat mid-morning.