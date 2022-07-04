Sign up
43 / 365
Waiting for the parade to start
My husband (middle front) and my middle son (right front) joined friends of ours in the WW2 reenacting hobby to ride in a restored WW2 military truck in the Fairborn, Ohio Fourth of July parade this morning.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
0
0
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
65
photos
10
followers
35
following
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
4
39
40
41
11
42
5
43
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
,
truck
,
parade
,
military
,
reenactors
,
ww2
