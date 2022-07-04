Previous
Waiting for the parade to start by bernicrumb
Waiting for the parade to start

My husband (middle front) and my middle son (right front) joined friends of ours in the WW2 reenacting hobby to ride in a restored WW2 military truck in the Fairborn, Ohio Fourth of July parade this morning.
