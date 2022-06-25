Sign up
37 / 365
Pink Lupine
Another new bloom in my new perennial garden. I do hope that this plant survives to grow more beautiful spikes over the summer and in years to come.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Berni Crumb
ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
54
photos
10
followers
35
following
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th June 2022 2:08pm
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
garden
,
perennial
,
lupine
