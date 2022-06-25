Previous
Next
Pink Lupine by bernicrumb
37 / 365

Pink Lupine

Another new bloom in my new perennial garden. I do hope that this plant survives to grow more beautiful spikes over the summer and in years to come.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Berni Crumb

ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise