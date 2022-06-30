Previous
Immature Black Eyed Susan by bernicrumb
Immature Black Eyed Susan

I've been watching the buds on the Black-Eyed_Susan plant grow and get closer to blossoming all week. Today, when I got home from work, my patience was rewarded. :-)
30th June 2022

Berni Crumb

ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
