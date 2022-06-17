Previous
Bathroom Still Life by bernicrumb
Bathroom Still Life

I really liked the way that the bathroom light affected the colors of the complimentary body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. Edited in Luminar Neo.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Berni Crumb

ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
