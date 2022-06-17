Sign up
8 / 365
Bathroom Still Life
I really liked the way that the bathroom light affected the colors of the complimentary body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. Edited in Luminar Neo.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Berni Crumb
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
24
25
26
27
28
29
8
30
Views
7
Album
Miscellany
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th June 2022 11:07pm
bottles
hotel
granite
counter
toiletries
shampoo
