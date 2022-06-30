Previous
Next
Coneflower Perch by bernicrumb
41 / 365

Coneflower Perch

I have no idea what kind of insect this is, but I'm certainly glad it stopped in as I was taking photos of the purple coneflowers this afternoon at the Cox Arboretum, one of Dayton's Metroparks.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Berni Crumb

ace
@bernicrumb
June 15, 2022 - The COVID-19 shut-down played havoc with my posting photos here. Telework pays the bills, but somehow expanded into the hours...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise