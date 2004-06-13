Previous
Pompom-poppy. by beryl
Pompom-poppy.

So big and tall this year
13th June 2004 13th Jun 04

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2024- The start of year 11 . January 2023 - and the beginning of year 10 on 365. The enthusiasm is still here ,but unfortunately...
Diana ace
I love these gorgeous poppies, a stunning close up.
June 18th, 2024  
Annie D ace
how beautiful Beryl
June 18th, 2024  
John ace
Big, bold and beautiful! Fav!
June 18th, 2024  
