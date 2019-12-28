Sign up
Photo 2553
Me and my little mucker
Just been out for the day and Alfie pleased to see me home again and ready for a little fuss
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2019 I have just started my 6th year on 365and still enjoying the learning curve and challenges at my own pace . So many...
3836
photos
135
followers
85
following
699% complete
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
28th December 2019 4:44pm
Tags
me
,
alfie
gloria jones
ace
Awww...Cute shot of you and Alfie
December 28th, 2019
