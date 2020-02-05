Previous
Snowdrops by beryl
Photo 2592

Snowdrops

The snowdrops are out in the back-garden , no longer in tidy little clumps but over the years have been scattered by frequent forking of the flower bed !
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Beryl Lloyd

