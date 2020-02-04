Sign up
Photo 2591
Close-up - amaryllis
The box said white !! what a gorgeous surprise !
(nice viewed on black )
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3880
photos
136
followers
84
following
709% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
3rd February 2020 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
close-up
,
amaryllis
,
.
Lee
ace
Good detail. nice close up.
February 4th, 2020
Mariana Visser
wonderful closeup
February 4th, 2020
