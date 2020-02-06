Previous
My Amaryllis by beryl
My Amaryllis

A proper cold morning after a sharp frost over night and everything was covered with ground frost But since it has been a beautiful sunny day - ,but now as the day is drawing in ,the sun has gone to bed and Mr Frost is parading around !!!
Short of time to look around for another subject - so my beautiful Amaryllis came to my rescue . Took Gary to Day Surgery at the Hospital today for a surgical proceedure on his varicous veins . So I waited around in the hospital while he was in surgery . Later on the way home we popped into the local supermarket , had a bite to eat and I did a bit of shopping while Gary sat there ! After we came home ,Gary having to sit with his legs up I made a few phone calls that were due !and the day seems to have passed by so quickly !
Beryl Lloyd

Your Amaryllis looks really beautiful now.
Best wishes to Gary.
