Photo 2632
Red Tulips
Rainbow 2020 -- red
A new edit of a photo I took about a month ago !
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
3951
photos
135
followers
87
following
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
13th February 2020 3:41pm
Tags
red
,
tulips
,
rainbow2020
Dione Giorgio
They are very pretty. I like your edit. A few months ago I bought 20 tulip bulbs from LIDL and they all started to show up but I don't know why only two of them produced a flower. I am so disappointed.
March 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@sangwann
- disappointing ! but perhaps next year !!
March 16th, 2020
