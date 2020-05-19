Previous
Poppy by beryl
Photo 2696

Poppy

This big and blousy orange poppy is out in the garden , and it demands the centre stage as it towers above all others in its orange splendour !
Not the best shot as it was rather windy and the poppy swayed in the wind !
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Beryl Lloyd

Maggiemae ace
Blousy is a good adjective! One imagines a loose blouse flapping about and not tucked in! What a gorgeous colour!
May 19th, 2020  
