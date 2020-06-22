Previous
Rhubarb Clumble by beryl
Rhubarb Clumble

Yesterday's Puddings ( with a twist ) - one to eat and one to go in the freezer for another day . The twist - I like a crunchy crumble - so I add muesli .to the crumble mixture and sprinkle flaked almonds on the top ! - the way I like it !
Quite a pleasant day today with a bit of breeze and sunshine . I bravely went and did my own shopping this morning - very strange to go into the supermarket again and not only buy the shopping on my list but also find other foods especially fruit that I bought ! Was exhausted and my back playing up so had a long nap . after the outing . ! Sorry for lack of commenting tonight - maybe later !!
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Beryl Lloyd

bkb in the city
I love rhubarb anything
June 22nd, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
They look just delicious Beryl, very professional as you would expect! Love the almonds on the top...very crunchy which I like too! Your work top is the same as mine I think.
June 22nd, 2020  
Wyomingsister
Oh! Yummy! I'll need to cut some rhubarb and try it!
June 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Oh my does that look and sound good! Wish I could pop over 😊
June 22nd, 2020  
