Rhubarb Clumble

Yesterday's Puddings ( with a twist ) - one to eat and one to go in the freezer for another day . The twist - I like a crunchy crumble - so I add muesli .to the crumble mixture and sprinkle flaked almonds on the top ! - the way I like it !

Quite a pleasant day today with a bit of breeze and sunshine . I bravely went and did my own shopping this morning - very strange to go into the supermarket again and not only buy the shopping on my list but also find other foods especially fruit that I bought ! Was exhausted and my back playing up so had a long nap . after the outing . ! Sorry for lack of commenting tonight - maybe later !!