Previous
Next
Photo 2806
Dark skies
Same place in the garden , but a far different sky to yesterdays scene where the sky was blue and the clouds white and fluffy !! Taken just before a down pour this afternoon .
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4129
photos
134
followers
83
following
768% complete
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th September 2020 2:57pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
!
,
just-before-the-rain
Shutterbug
ace
Very dramatic sky. I like both photos.
September 6th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 6th, 2020
