Photo 2807
Campanula
Flowering for the second time this year .
NB Nice on black !
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4130
photos
134
followers
84
following
769% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
6th September 2020 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
garden
,
campanula
Diana
ace
This is so gorgeous Beryl, wonderful droplets and colour.
September 7th, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture, lovely flowers colour and waterdrops.
September 7th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
So beautiful Beryl..worthy of a very lovely frame..
September 7th, 2020
