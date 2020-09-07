Previous
Campanula by beryl
Photo 2807

Campanula

Flowering for the second time this year .
NB Nice on black !
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
This is so gorgeous Beryl, wonderful droplets and colour.
September 7th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture, lovely flowers colour and waterdrops.
September 7th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So beautiful Beryl..worthy of a very lovely frame..
September 7th, 2020  
