Magic moments by beryl
Photo 2822

Magic moments

When the sun shines and highlights the Autumn cobwebs in the garden -it feels quite magical. Last day of the sunshine as it is a misty , drizzly day today
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Magic moments are right! The angle of the web is just right to see its balance and creation! The light looks nice and bright for this shot! fav
September 23rd, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture of that big cobweb.
September 23rd, 2020  
