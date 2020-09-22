Sign up
Photo 2822
Magic moments
When the sun shines and highlights the Autumn cobwebs in the garden -it feels quite magical. Last day of the sunshine as it is a misty , drizzly day today
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
22nd September 2020 9:09am
Tags
garden
,
sunshine
,
cobweb
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Magic moments are right! The angle of the web is just right to see its balance and creation! The light looks nice and bright for this shot! fav
September 23rd, 2020
Dione Giorgio
Lovely capture of that big cobweb.
September 23rd, 2020
