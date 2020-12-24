Sign up
Photo 2915
Christmas Blessings ....
--- to all my friends on 265 - may you all have Peace and Happiness this strange Christmas . and may we hopefully experience a Healthy and Happy New Year !
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4239
photos
129
followers
84
following
Tags
christmas
,
fir
,
baubles
,
robin
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful photo...Merry Christmas to you and yours, Beryl!
December 24th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 24th, 2020
bruni
ace
The same to you, Beryl. we celebrate Christmas Eve.
December 24th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
And the same to you. This is a beautiful image
December 24th, 2020
