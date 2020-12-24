Previous
Next
Christmas Blessings .... by beryl
Photo 2915

Christmas Blessings ....

--- to all my friends on 265 - may you all have Peace and Happiness this strange Christmas . and may we hopefully experience a Healthy and Happy New Year !
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful photo...Merry Christmas to you and yours, Beryl!
December 24th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 24th, 2020  
bruni ace
The same to you, Beryl. we celebrate Christmas Eve.
December 24th, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
And the same to you. This is a beautiful image
December 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise