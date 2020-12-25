Sign up
Photo 2916
Flowers from a friend .
A Peaceful Christmas day with good food , and a warm and cosy home . phone calls from friends and a lovely bunch of flowers on my doorstep !
Hope you all have had a Beautiful day
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Pat Knowles
ace
Happy Christmas Beryl, sounds like a perfect Christmas day to me....lovely flowers too!
December 25th, 2020
Bep
Glad you had a nice day, Beryl.
Hubby and I had a lovely, quiet day; a walk in the neighbourhood, apps from children and grandchildren with photos of Christmas lunches and brunches.
December 25th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely, enjoy every moment
December 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2020
