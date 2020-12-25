Previous
Flowers from a friend . by beryl
Photo 2916

Flowers from a friend .

A Peaceful Christmas day with good food , and a warm and cosy home . phone calls from friends and a lovely bunch of flowers on my doorstep !
Hope you all have had a Beautiful day
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Beryl Lloyd

Pat Knowles ace
Happy Christmas Beryl, sounds like a perfect Christmas day to me....lovely flowers too!
December 25th, 2020  
Bep
Glad you had a nice day, Beryl.
Hubby and I had a lovely, quiet day; a walk in the neighbourhood, apps from children and grandchildren with photos of Christmas lunches and brunches.
December 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely, enjoy every moment
December 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 25th, 2020  
