Red in the morning - Shepherd's warning

A very cold and frosty morning with a very red sky . The last day of this horrible year , lets hope 2021 will be better for all of us , and here's wishing you all Health and Happiness in the New Year .

.Today is a day of mixed feelings - The covid in the UK is on the increase again due to this new strain of the virus ,and so most of the UK has been put to tier 4 and we in this area have gone up from tier 2 to tier 3. The good news being that the other vaccine, The Oxford AstraZeneca has been approved for the use in the UK - so hopefully the vaccine program will be speeded up for us all now .

