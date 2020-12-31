Previous
Red in the morning - Shepherd's warning by beryl
Photo 2922

A very cold and frosty morning with a very red sky . The last day of this horrible year , lets hope 2021 will be better for all of us , and here's wishing you all Health and Happiness in the New Year .
.Today is a day of mixed feelings - The covid in the UK is on the increase again due to this new strain of the virus ,and so most of the UK has been put to tier 4 and we in this area have gone up from tier 2 to tier 3. The good news being that the other vaccine, The Oxford AstraZeneca has been approved for the use in the UK - so hopefully the vaccine program will be speeded up for us all now .
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Beryl Lloyd

Shirley B
What a glorious sky to start your day Beryl. All good wishes for a Happier New Year.
December 31st, 2020  
