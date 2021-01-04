Previous
Next
Garden in the snow by beryl
Photo 2926

Garden in the snow

Another light snow shower this morning , enough to cover the garden then soon disappeared .But this scene was captured on the 29th Dec and edited this morning for the word "Snow "for Jan21words
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
801% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I will have to find another word that day. No snow here. This is a lovely winter scene!
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise