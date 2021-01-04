Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2926
Garden in the snow
Another light snow shower this morning , enough to cover the garden then soon disappeared .But this scene was captured on the 29th Dec and edited this morning for the word "Snow "for Jan21words
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4250
photos
133
followers
87
following
801% complete
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
29th December 2020 9:55am
snow
back-garden
jan21words
Lou Ann
ace
I will have to find another word that day. No snow here. This is a lovely winter scene!
January 4th, 2021
