Previous
Next
Savoy Cabbage by beryl
Photo 2941

Savoy Cabbage

One of my favourite Winter greens . , and makes a wonderful photo graph project with its shades of green , its crinkly look and textures .
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
I agree with you Beryl, it's one of my favourite winter greens too.
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise