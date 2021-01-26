Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2948
On the roof tops
The crows were gathering on the roofs and chimney pots looking so cold !
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4272
photos
131
followers
86
following
807% complete
View this month »
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
24th January 2021 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crows
,
chimney-pots
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat. Do these pots keep things from flying or crawling down the chimney. And is that some kind of small antennae. I get so fascinated by shots like this.
January 26th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@joansmor
The wire cowls are there to prevent the crows and other birds go down into the chimneys and nest - and blocking the chimneys !
January 26th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
They must be icy cold....
January 26th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
I does look very cold. Even the crows are feeling it.
January 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close