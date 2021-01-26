Previous
On the roof tops by beryl
Photo 2948

On the roof tops

The crows were gathering on the roofs and chimney pots looking so cold !
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
Joan Robillard ace
Neat. Do these pots keep things from flying or crawling down the chimney. And is that some kind of small antennae. I get so fascinated by shots like this.
January 26th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@joansmor The wire cowls are there to prevent the crows and other birds go down into the chimneys and nest - and blocking the chimneys !
January 26th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
They must be icy cold....
January 26th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
I does look very cold. Even the crows are feeling it.
January 26th, 2021  
