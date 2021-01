Spring tulips

A bunch of tulips bought with my shopping the other day , I do like my tulips to do their own thing and draping around at will , but these were so spindly and weak stemmed that they just hung lankily around the vase -- hence took the matter in my own hands and cut the stems shorter and put them in a smaller vase !! They must have been forced for early flowering ! All is not lost as they brighten up my dining room !