In a twirl by beryl
Photo 2950

In a twirl

Still playing with my cabbage !! So addictive !! --Perhaps tomorrow I will be able to get out of the "cabbage" groove ! So difficult to motivate and find subjects to photo during this lock down - but like all of you I keep trying !
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Beryl Lloyd

Hazel ace
Are you going to eat it now? Or maybe you already have!!
January 28th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@quietpurplehaze Ha ha ! all gone !
January 28th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely images
January 28th, 2021  
