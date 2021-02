Candles and candlelight

FoR challenge week 2 -Trinkets , treasures and trash

Especially in winter time I love my candles and candlelight -- so warm and cosy ! And to me ,they are little treasures as they glow in the dark and lighten my day !

A perishing cold day , light showers of snow all day - nothing much but the cold wind is drifting the snow from place to place .

I haven't been out of the house today ,only to check that we had insulated the outside tap . All is as safe as we can make it !