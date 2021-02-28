Y Ddraig Goch

FoR challenge -week 4 -light and shadows ,

I have enjoyed the FoR challenge , but unlike the Welsh Dragon ,I am getting out of steam !! He doesn't look half as fierce as he looks in his red coat - but I am sure he will forgive me for this once . The Welsh dragon represents the fierce passion all Welsh feel for their Wales and everything Welsh . This was photographed from an article supporting glorifying the fact that the Welsh rugby team had won 40-24 over English side in the Six Nations Rugby yesterday -- the first time in years.