Y Ddraig Goch by beryl
Photo 2981

Y Ddraig Goch

FoR challenge -week 4 -light and shadows ,
I have enjoyed the FoR challenge , but unlike the Welsh Dragon ,I am getting out of steam !! He doesn't look half as fierce as he looks in his red coat - but I am sure he will forgive me for this once . The Welsh dragon represents the fierce passion all Welsh feel for their Wales and everything Welsh . This was photographed from an article supporting glorifying the fact that the Welsh rugby team had won 40-24 over English side in the Six Nations Rugby yesterday -- the first time in years.
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
