Photo 2980
Anthurium
FoR challenge -week 4 - shapes in nature ,
Anthurium flower , with its heart-shape leaves and flowers , veined causing light and shadow on the petal !.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4304
photos
136
followers
91
following
816% complete
View this month »
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th January 2021 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
shapes
,
b/w
,
for2021
,
anthurium-flower
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and presentation.
February 27th, 2021
Daisy Miller
ace
Lovely shot
February 27th, 2021
