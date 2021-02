Shapes , patterns , light and shade

FoR challenge-week 4 -shapes patterns,light and shades .

I really have ran out of steam today , not having a very good time with a flair up of polymyalgia - back and shoulders in agony . Manage to do the essential bit of shopping before giving up - Hence todays offering is a straight forward b/w edit of my Savoy Cabbage .( Jan 2021 )