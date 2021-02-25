Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2978
Shapes , tones and shadows
FoR challenge , week4 - shapes ,tones , and shadows .
Not exactly an abstract , but a b/w edit of a painting ! showing shapes , tones and shadows !
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
4
3
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2020 and here I am starting on year 7 time seems to fly and at times I struggle to be able to...
4302
photos
135
followers
91
following
815% complete
View this month »
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
2977
2978
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Taken
29th January 2021 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
shapes
,
tones
,
b/w
,
for2021
,
flower-painting
Shirley B
Nicely processed Beryl. Is it one of your paintings ?
February 25th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely bw image
February 25th, 2021
Gosia
ace
Fantastic tones
February 25th, 2021
Babs
ace
I love it, so beautiful. fav.
February 25th, 2021
