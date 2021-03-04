Previous
She came to say hello . by beryl
Photo 2985

She came to say hello .

The sheep are down to the low lands ready for the lambing season . Obviously this mamma has not as yet given birth .
I am using some of the photos I took last month but did not use as they were not suitable for FoR challenge .
Beryl Lloyd

