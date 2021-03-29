Freeze !!!!!!

A house alarm went off in the neighbourhood and these three pigeons stopped in their tracts and remained frozen to the spot for the duration of the alarm ! Fortunately the alarm didn't go on for too long ( but long enough for me to get my camera !) Once it stopped the three musketeers flew off.

I didn't have a good nights sleep , aches and pains , so at 4.30ish I came downstairs for a cuppa , the wind was howling but I got to sleep when I got back to bed . Today is a sunny morning but still very very windy !Nearly the end of the month , lets hope April will be gentler and more Spring like !