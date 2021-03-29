Previous
Next
Freeze !!!!!! by beryl
Photo 3010

Freeze !!!!!!

A house alarm went off in the neighbourhood and these three pigeons stopped in their tracts and remained frozen to the spot for the duration of the alarm ! Fortunately the alarm didn't go on for too long ( but long enough for me to get my camera !) Once it stopped the three musketeers flew off.
I didn't have a good nights sleep , aches and pains , so at 4.30ish I came downstairs for a cuppa , the wind was howling but I got to sleep when I got back to bed . Today is a sunny morning but still very very windy !Nearly the end of the month , lets hope April will be gentler and more Spring like !
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely narrative to a great shot.
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise