Photo 3097
Campanula - Canterbury Bells
Another variety of the campanula . It has lovely delicate blue bells and looks so dainty in the herbaceous border !
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Tags
blue
,
campanula
,
canterbury-bells
Maggiemae
ace
The botanical name for this flower is very similar to the sound of bells in a cathedral! Nice composition!
June 24th, 2021
