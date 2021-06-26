Sign up
Photo 3099
Ground-covering
This little plant is such a cheerful ground covering plant - it looks delightful intermingling with the campanula
Another Saturday and another week gone by - I hope you all will have a good weekend
26th June 2021
Beryl Lloyd
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I do like the shape of the flowers contrasting with those great leaves
June 26th, 2021
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a very pretty little plant, one I’m not familiar with. You too have a good weekend Beryl.
June 26th, 2021
