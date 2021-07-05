Previous
From my bedroom window by beryl
Photo 3108

From my bedroom window

The scaffholdings were put up , and the task of re roofing has started taking place .After the horrendous downpour yesterday I just hope they will have good weather to re roof the house !
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Lou Ann ace
Oh my that’s going to be a big job!
July 5th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
hope water didn't get inside
July 5th, 2021  
