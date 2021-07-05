Sign up
Photo 3108
From my bedroom window
The scaffholdings were put up , and the task of re roofing has started taking place .After the horrendous downpour yesterday I just hope they will have good weather to re roof the house !
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
LG-K120E
Taken
5th July 2021 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
re-roofing
,
on-the-next-road
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my that’s going to be a big job!
July 5th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
hope water didn't get inside
July 5th, 2021
