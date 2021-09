Busy busy bee

Another shot of the bee busily feeding off the sedum - I was mesmerized by the hive of activities as they busily gathered pollen in yesterday's sun . Today is a much duller day , very clammy but as yet , no rain ! - spoke too soon - as the blazing hot sun is out again !!

Meeting my friends Pam and Len for lunch later on , they have just come back from N Wales , with their caravan after spending three weeks up there in glorious weather !