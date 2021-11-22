Sign up
Photo 3248
Autumn leaves
-- cluttering the corner ,where I parked the car yesterday ! The first hard frost last night - the ground was white with frost this morning.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
4573
photos
137
followers
91
following
889% complete
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX90V
Taken
21st November 2021 4:22pm
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
bkb in the city
Nice shot
November 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely textures and tones.
November 22nd, 2021
KWind
ace
Pretty leaves!!
November 22nd, 2021
