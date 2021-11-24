Previous
Next
Christmas Cactus by beryl
Photo 3250

Christmas Cactus

At last in full bloom - A delightful bright colour in the dining room !
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2021 Starting year 8 - A very difficult times With the world-wide pandemic with all the lock downs and restrictions plus health problems...
890% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It seems to be spreading it's wings and flying! Beautifully captured, love the sense of motion of your curtains.
November 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Pretty image...looks very healthy...
November 24th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is beautiful Beryl.
November 24th, 2021  
Sh
A beautiful pic showing a lovely colour
November 24th, 2021  
Maxine Lathbury
Magnificent
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise