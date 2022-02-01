Previous
Oranges and apples . by beryl
Photo 3318

I am trying my luck again this year in the "Flash of red " challenge . At the moment with the house in turmoil I may use older photos edited to b/w . We will see how it goes !
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
909% complete

Dione Giorgio
Lovely
February 1st, 2022  
