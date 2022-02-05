Previous
Amusement in an abstract ! by beryl
Photo 3322

Amusement in an abstract !

Ah ! back in colour again ! No photo opportunity today so went over the top with all the editing tools I could lay my hands on to re-construct a previous image ! -- just for the fun of it !!
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

bruni ace
I'm glad you had fun again and can enjoy all those wonderful colours.
beautiful and great pov.
February 5th, 2022  
Shirley B
Lovely Autumn colours in an amazing abstract.
February 5th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Well isn’t it nice to see colour….fabulous editing Beryl…you are getting so good at that…..it’s fun too!
February 5th, 2022  
