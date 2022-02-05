Sign up
Photo 3322
Amusement in an abstract !
Ah ! back in colour again ! No photo opportunity today so went over the top with all the editing tools I could lay my hands on to re-construct a previous image ! -- just for the fun of it !!
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
3
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
4647
photos
134
followers
88
following
910% complete
Tags
colours
,
abstract
,
edits
,
orange-reds
bruni
ace
I'm glad you had fun again and can enjoy all those wonderful colours.
beautiful and great pov.
February 5th, 2022
Shirley B
Lovely Autumn colours in an amazing abstract.
February 5th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Well isn’t it nice to see colour….fabulous editing Beryl…you are getting so good at that…..it’s fun too!
February 5th, 2022
beautiful and great pov.