Photo 3334
One of the bunch
This beautiful tulip is in yesterday's bunch ..such a beauty . Busy day , just waiting for the carpet layers to arrive to lay the living room carpet . Good news both Gary and I tested negative for covid .. so life can go on as usual !!
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Diana
ace
Wonderful news and a beautiful capture Beryl. Love the variegated variety and the colour is fabulous too.
February 17th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
So pleased for you both & I do love that tulip..
February 17th, 2022
