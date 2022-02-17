Previous
One of the bunch by beryl
One of the bunch

This beautiful tulip is in yesterday's bunch ..such a beauty . Busy day , just waiting for the carpet layers to arrive to lay the living room carpet . Good news both Gary and I tested negative for covid .. so life can go on as usual !!
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

Diana ace
Wonderful news and a beautiful capture Beryl. Love the variegated variety and the colour is fabulous too.
February 17th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
So pleased for you both & I do love that tulip..
February 17th, 2022  
