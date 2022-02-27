Previous
Berries on the Accuba. by beryl
Photo 3344

Berries on the Accuba.

In spite of a beautiful sunny day the wind was extremely cold ... just to remind us that we are still in February .
Wandered out to the garden to find a few berries on the Accuba Bush ( Spotted Laurel .) So good to see a little life in the garden ,but dismayed at the moss in the lawn .!! I have treated the lawns myself in the past , but I think it is time for me to bow out and employ the firm Green Thumbs to treat them for me . They come out and treat the lawn 4 times a year ... feed , weed , and moss treating. Also for further cost will scarify the lawns ., but this Gary will do as we have a scarifier of our own.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Beryl Lloyd

ace
@beryl
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A very versatile shrub……nice to see red berries at this time if the year!
February 27th, 2022  
bruni ace
It's so nice to see colour this time of the year.fav.
February 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 27th, 2022  
Shirley B
Lovely to find a splash of colour. Sunny all day here but very cold.
February 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely pop of colour this time of the year. Sounds like a great plan getting outside help for your lawn.
February 27th, 2022  
