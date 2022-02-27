Berries on the Accuba.

In spite of a beautiful sunny day the wind was extremely cold ... just to remind us that we are still in February .

Wandered out to the garden to find a few berries on the Accuba Bush ( Spotted Laurel .) So good to see a little life in the garden ,but dismayed at the moss in the lawn .!! I have treated the lawns myself in the past , but I think it is time for me to bow out and employ the firm Green Thumbs to treat them for me . They come out and treat the lawn 4 times a year ... feed , weed , and moss treating. Also for further cost will scarify the lawns ., but this Gary will do as we have a scarifier of our own.