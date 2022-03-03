Looking for a home !!!

The little blue-tit ,inspecting the bird house . Not a great photo .but taken through the kitchen window .

Not a good day ! This am went for a hosp app. for another pain block injection in my shoulder . My consultant was not there but an 'understudy' was taking his clinic . After examining my shoulders decided it would not be done today , but he would put me on the emergency to have it done in day surgery under local anathsetic. So another wait ..... not a happy bunny !!! Gary not well so took him for his Dr's app, this afternoon .. so lots of blood tests booked for a fortnight's time . To top it all a dreadful day of heavy drizzle most of the day !!

