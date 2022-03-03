Previous
Looking for a home !!! by beryl
Photo 3348

Looking for a home !!!

The little blue-tit ,inspecting the bird house . Not a great photo .but taken through the kitchen window .
Not a good day ! This am went for a hosp app. for another pain block injection in my shoulder . My consultant was not there but an 'understudy' was taking his clinic . After examining my shoulders decided it would not be done today , but he would put me on the emergency to have it done in day surgery under local anathsetic. So another wait ..... not a happy bunny !!! Gary not well so took him for his Dr's app, this afternoon .. so lots of blood tests booked for a fortnight's time . To top it all a dreadful day of heavy drizzle most of the day !!
Beryl Lloyd

Joan Robillard ace
You know all I hear from my American friends is how wonderful British medicine is not tied to insurance. But from what I can see you have your problems too - just different from ours. Hope you get things settled soon.
March 3rd, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Oh dear that’s a bummer, I know what it’s like to have to wait! Hope it’s sorted soon. I went for my pre op yesterday, BP on the ceiling so have to take readings at home before I go in. Not a good move!
March 3rd, 2022  
