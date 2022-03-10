Previous
A feather by beryl
Photo 3355

A feather

-- but who's feather -- could be Mr Blackbird or Mr Jack-daw ! Found on the back lawn this afternoon .
Quite a nice day , sunny but cold !
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
Margaret Brown ace
Nice capture, it looks quite big, maybe a jackdaw or magpie. Weather has been nice today, even Charlie (cat) put his nose out of the door today and went out!
March 10th, 2022  
