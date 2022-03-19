Sign up
Photo 3364
Pieris
The Pieris is starting to come to flower with its bunches of delicate bells !
A sunny morning as we step into Spring ! May you all enjoy your weekend :)
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
bells
,
pieris
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful bunch of buds. Hope to see them when they open.
March 19th, 2022
