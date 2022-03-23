Previous
Primulas by beryl
Primulas

One of the hundreds at the Garden Centre - All looked so pretty in the sunshine !
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Mary Siegle ace
All of these various plants you saw at the Garden Centre would thrive under your care! Whatever you may have bought there we’re sure to see in it’s proper season, happily growing and providing you with plenty of photo opportunities.
March 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
March 23rd, 2022  
Sh
Always a delight
March 23rd, 2022  
Wylie ace
Makes a lovely card!
March 23rd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful presentation Beryl.
March 23rd, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and flowers. You have made an excellent postcard out of it.
March 23rd, 2022  
