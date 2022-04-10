Previous
Tulips in the garden ! by beryl
Tulips in the garden !

I love to see their bright colour against the brick wall .
A cold but sunny morning after a really hard ground frost during the night !
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Beryl Lloyd

@beryl
January 2022- A beginning of a New Year and I venture into year 9 on 365 . Although it has not been very easy...
Maggiemae ace
I have learnt from a Manchester step Daughter of the awful weather but now good. The tulips look best in this cool weather!
April 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2022  
Sh
Lovely. Sadly the deer come in and eat our red tulip bulbs v
April 10th, 2022  
