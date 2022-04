Forget-me-not

These little self-setters are are like little blue jewels in the garden , With time on my hands last night I had a little faffing and was quite please with the edit !!

A cold mixed day with blustery heavy showers -- and just ready to go out to lunch with my friends - Pam and Len . to celebrate Len's birthday . So good to go out to meet friends on such a dreary day !